Addison Capital Co Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.45. 1,318,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,470,365. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average of $140.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.