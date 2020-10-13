Addison Capital Co Sells 300 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

FTS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 7,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,600. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3796 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

