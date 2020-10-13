Addison Capital Co Sells 5,670 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Safehold accounts for about 8.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Addison Capital Co owned about 0.38% of Safehold worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Safehold stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of -0.41. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,526,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,616,071.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,734,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

