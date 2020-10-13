Addison Capital Co Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 680,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after buying an additional 135,051 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $20,440,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 63.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

XOM traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. 513,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

