Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

