Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Wedbush currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.21.

AMD stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 159.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

