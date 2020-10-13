Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WZZAF shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of WZZAF remained flat at $$45.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.