Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aegion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aegion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 548,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

