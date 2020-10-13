aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.0967

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. aelf has a market cap of $52.65 million and $10.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About aelf

ELF is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

