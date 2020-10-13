Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Tops $6.13 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003371 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $4,483.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.01130290 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 415.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 161.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

