Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Cap of $37.59 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $37.59 million and $7.91 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Crex24, OKEx and Tokenomy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000626 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 368,436,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,615,182 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bithumb, Mercatox, CoinBene, BitMart, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Crex24, OOOBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC, BigONE, OKEx, IDAX, Kyber Network, Binance, Liqui, HADAX, FCoin, Koinex, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

