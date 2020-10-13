AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading Down 21.1%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) shares traded down 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02. 2,461,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,056,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 625.09%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 630.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

