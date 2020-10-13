Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.71. 14,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

