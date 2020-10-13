AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AGM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $14.99 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

