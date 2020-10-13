Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0864

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Radar Relay, Liqui and Binance. Aion has a total market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00270791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01497550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00155263 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 468,225,632 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kyber Network, Koinex, Radar Relay, Binance, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Bancor Network, BitForex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

