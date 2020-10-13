Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.48. 149,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $90.51.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Albany International by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albany International by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.