Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.50. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.02. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

