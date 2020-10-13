Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $212.23 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Algorand has a market cap of $368.64 million and approximately $212.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003028 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00269401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.01470876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00154930 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

