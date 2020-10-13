Alias (ALIAS) Market Cap Hits $2.42 Million

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Alias has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $93.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00028174 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020577 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

