Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after buying an additional 136,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

