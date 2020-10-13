Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegion is well placed to benefit from strength in the electronic products business along with product development and a large customer base in the long term. Several cost-control measures along with pricing and productivity actions are likely to benefit margins. Also, the company’s shareholder-friendly policies are expected to work in its favor. Notably, in February 2020, the company hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 19%. However, low demand environment owing to the pandemic, persistent weakness across residential markets and business divestitures are likely to hurt its top-line results in 2020. For 2020, Allegion expects revenues to decline 8-9% on an organic basis. Moreover, high debt level and currency translation-related headwinds persist. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $105.81. 11,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,769. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

