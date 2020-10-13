Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 2,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,269. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 38,788 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

