Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.59 million, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

