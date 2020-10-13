Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALLT. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.59 million, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.75. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

