Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

