Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,995,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,952,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,607,000 after buying an additional 328,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.39. 22,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,763. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

