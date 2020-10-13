Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

