Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $1,674.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,682.86.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $1,568.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,424.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

