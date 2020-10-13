ALQO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ALQO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ALQO has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. ALQO has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $1,645.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00027290 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003243 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

