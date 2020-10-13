Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 96,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.