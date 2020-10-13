Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

