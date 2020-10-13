Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $42.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,485.35. 169,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,203.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,772.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.