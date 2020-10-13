American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Equity Investment Life from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

