American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.50 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

