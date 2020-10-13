American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

