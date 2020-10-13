American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Superconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.