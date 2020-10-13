Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $251.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.38.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

