Analysts Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Eaton Vance posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

EV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,022. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

