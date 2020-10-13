Analysts Anticipate Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Exfo also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exfo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Exfo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,721. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

