Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. 508,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,368. Ferro has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ferro by 146.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferro by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 65,717 shares during the period.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

