Analysts Anticipate Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to announce sales of $76.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.33 million and the lowest is $71.32 million. Fly Leasing reported sales of $139.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $355.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.92 million to $365.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $348.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

NYSE FLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 170,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $228.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,842 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

