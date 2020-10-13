Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 172.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

TS opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenaris by 116.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 236,777 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

