Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to post sales of $186.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the highest is $192.78 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $194.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $746.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $753.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $724.79 million, with estimates ranging from $694.20 million to $754.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 35,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,647. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

