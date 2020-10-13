Analysts Expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Post -$1.21 EPS

Analysts expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to announce earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.24). Interpace Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interpace Biosciences.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXG. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
Shares of IDXG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
About Interpace Biosciences
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
