Analysts Expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Post -$1.21 EPS

Analysts expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to announce earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.24). Interpace Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interpace Biosciences.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXG. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

