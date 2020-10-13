Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.40 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $19.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.01 billion to $65.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.96 billion to $70.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. 140166 lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $173,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $24,299,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.