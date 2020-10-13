Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,866. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

