Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.10). Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 517,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 40.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,776. The company has a market cap of $805.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.