Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunPower by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.41 and a beta of 2.35.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.