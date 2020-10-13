Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 29,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

