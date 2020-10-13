Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $49.05

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.05.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

